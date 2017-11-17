3 suspects rob Sumter County Dollar General

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men who robbed a business, Thursday night.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. November 16, three men armed with handguns entered the Dollar General located at 3380 N. US Hwy 15 in Sumter County and forced the employees and a customer to lie on the floor.

The men reportedly took the victims’ cell phones some cigarettes before forcing an employee to open a safe where an undetermined amount of money was taken.

The men then fled the scene. There were no injuries.

The men are all described as African-American males between the ages of 20-25. All are around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weigh about 170 pounds.

One of the men wore camo sweatpants with a purple hoodie covering his face.

A second man also wore camo pants with a black hoodie.

None of the victims were able to provide a clothing description for the third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Investigative Office at (803) 436-2011 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC. You may remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.