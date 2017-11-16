Wildboys gang member gets 20 years on racketeering, firearms charges

Related Coverage 14 alleged gang members, associates indicted in Charleston

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A member of the Wildboys gang was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty for his role in the attempted murder of a rival gang member.

Devin Brown, aka “Deno Badazz,” 23, of Green Pond, was sentenced to 240 months in prison, including a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, by U.S. District Court Judge Richard M. Gergel.

He must also serve five years of parole and pay the cost of the victim’s medical care.

Authorities say Brown was a member of the Wildboys, a violent street gang from the Green Pond area of Walterboro.

At trial, prosecutors presented evidence that showed that beginning as early as 2012, Brown and other Wildboys gang members engaged in racketeering activity, including the April 7, 2015, attempted murder of a rival gang member in a drive-by shooting involving assault-type firearms, according to a news release.

An innocent bystander inside the home was shot and injured, the evidence showed at trial.

Four others previously pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Wildboys gang.

In June 2017, Judge Gergel sentenced Wildboys members and associates Kelvin Mitchell, Damien Robinson and Brian Manigo for their roles in gang-related racketeering activities.

In August 2017, Wildboys member Joshua Manigault, aka “J-Rizzle,” was sentenced for his role in gang-related activities.