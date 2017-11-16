Video of Walmart employees throwing out food goes viral

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A video taken at an Ohio Walmart is causing some confusion in the Sunflower State.

Walmart in Celina, Ohio issued a statement after a video of their employees throwing out food went viral. The Ohio store said a tornado knocked out power for more than half the day on November 5. The power outage contaminated the food, making it unsafe to eat. They said associates were following health department protocol.

KSNT News received several messages from viewers, voicing their concerns that this was happening in Salina, Kansas. However, it did not happen there.

The Walmart in Salina issued a statement on their Facebook page saying: “We would like to share some information on how food is donated to the local food banks. Food that hasn’t expired, been opened, has been maintained within the proper temperature range, and deemed safe is very often donated to the local food bank. In some rare situations food has to be thrown away to keep unsafe product from being donated and possibly making people sick. Your Salina, KS Walmart has donated $150,876 in product to the food bank this fiscal year. Last year $133,665 was donated. The 11 store market that our store is in has donated $740,050 in food products this year. The video being circulated on Facebook is not our store, but we wanted to share with all of you what we do to support the local food bank.”