Video: Florida police dog awarded Purple Heart

WSAV Published:

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSAV) — A Florida police dog was awarded a Purple Heart for his heroic service.

K9 officer Casper works for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. In May, he took a bullet meant for his partner.

The bullet was lodged in his hip muscle, but fortunately, it missed Casper’s bones, making his recovery faster and less complex.

PBCSO says he was back to normal shortly after the shooting.

The armed robbery suspect who shot the K9 died in a shootout with deputies.

In a tweet, they said Casper is “back on duty and doing great.”

