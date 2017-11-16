Suspects steal trailer from Hanahan home
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Hanahan Police Department is investigating following the theft of a trailer.
On Wednesday, November 15, a resident of the Tamp Street area filed a police report about the incident.
Surveillance cameras in the area showed two individuals hooking up the trailer to a truck at 4:30 p.m. and driving away with it.
The suspects were driving a white or silver in color Ford Explorer Sport Trac and it appears the truck possibly has a Tonneau-type bed cover on it.
One of the suspects was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and a bright green winter hat.
The second suspect was wearing dark pants, a black in color t-shirt, and a black and silver Raiders cap.
If you have any information, contact police.