Suspects steal trailer from Hanahan home

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Hanahan Police Department is investigating following the theft of a trailer.

On Wednesday, November 15, a resident of the Tamp Street area filed a police report about the incident.

Surveillance cameras in the area showed two individuals hooking up the trailer to a truck at 4:30 p.m. and driving away with it.

The suspects were driving a white or silver in color Ford Explorer Sport Trac and it appears the truck possibly has a Tonneau-type bed cover on it.

One of the suspects was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and a bright green winter hat.

The second suspect was wearing dark pants, a black in color t-shirt, and a black and silver Raiders cap.

If you have any information, contact police.