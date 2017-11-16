State releases 2017 school report cards

The South Carolina Department of Education has released its annual report cards for schools and school districts across the state.

South Carolina’s high school graduation rate has climbed to 84.6 percent, and all-time high.

The report cards are designed to measure student progress in English, math, science and social studies.

“Report cards play an instrumental role in providing transparency and accountability to parents and the public on the performance of our schools,” said education superintendent Molly Spearman. “I encourage the public to pay close attention to the important information contained in the report cards so that we can make informed decisions together in the best interest of our students.”

Local high school graduation rates are as follows:

Berkeley County – 83.5%

Charleston County – 84.2%

Colleton County – 86.5%

Dorchester District 2 – 86%

Dorchester District 4 – 87.4%

Georgetown County – 90.3%

Williamsburg County – 83.8%

Click here to view the 2017 report cards.