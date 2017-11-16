Restaurant Report Card: Several Charleston restaurants receive B grades Nov. 9-15

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control did not give out any C grades to restaurants during the week of November 9-15. However, several restaurants did receive a B grade, and culinary experts say that any grade below an A isn’t acceptable.

One of the B graded restaurants was Waffle House #411, located at 325 Savannah Hwy in Charleston. Photos in the DHEC report show grease build up. Comments on the report describe grease build up also on drawers. A photo also shows utensils stored in dirty containers.

Other violations at the Waffle House include:

-Broken food thermometer

-Waffle batter was stored 12 degrees warmer than the requirement

-A chicken breast meant for a customer was undercooked

Other B grades in the Charleston area include Hideaway Pizza on James Island. That restaurant received violations for rodent droppings and mildew in the ice machine, among others.

St. Andrews Math and Science had improper holding temperatures for cold foods.

China Fun in West Ashley also received a B grade. One comment on the DHEC report explains a cook cracked an egg, and then continued cooking without washing his or her hands. The handwashing sink was also blocked.

A DHEC inspector will return to these restaurants for a follow up inspection.