Naval Health Clinic Charleston extends primary care hours

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — Naval Health Clinic Charleston is extending operating hours of its Medical Home Port.

The hours will now be from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

NHCC patients will be seen during extended hours by appointment only.

The move is to “make it easier for patients to access quality healthcare,” according to a news release.

The last available appointment time will be scheduled for 5 p.m. to give providers adequate time to examine, diagnose and treat patients, including ordering any tests.

Patients may request appointments by calling NHCC’s Central Appointments line at 843-794-6221.