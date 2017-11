JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working a two-car accident involving one fatality that happened on Maybank Hwy and Southwick Road, according to officials.

The accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 16. The crash is near STJFD Station 1, according to the St. Johns Fire Department.

Maybank Hwy will be closed for an extended period due to a fatal accident near STJFD Station 1 – 3327 Maybank Hwy — St Johns Fire (@STJFD) November 16, 2017

Maybank Hwy and Southwick Road will be closed to traffic while our investigators work the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

