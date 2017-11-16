Man facing sexual assault charges following incidents at West Ashley Salvation Army back in court

Related Coverage West Ashley Salvation Army facing lawsuit following sexual abuse claims

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man arrested in connection with a sexual incident involving a minor will head back to court Thursday morning.

Armando Gonzalez is facing five charges of sexual conduct with a minor.

Two women claim Gonzalez sexually abused them for about five years at the Salvation Army’s West Ashley location, according to a lawsuit filed.

Following one of the victim’s reporting, Gonzalez confessed to the years of sexual abuse at The Salvation Army and was subsequently charged and arrested.

The Salvation Army of Charleston released the following statement:

In October 2015, a Salvation Army church member contacted The Salvation Army of Charleston corps officer and reported that a family member had been inappropriately touched in Sunday School class by church member, Mr. Armondo Gonzalez. As soon as The Salvation Army heard the allegations against Mr. Gonzales, he and his family were banned from all Salvation Army church and community programs and Salvation Army properties. Mr. Gonzalez was a member of The Salvation Army church but was never employed by The Salvation Army, nor did he serve as a Sunday School teacher. Upon hearing the report, the Salvation Army corps officer immediately contacted law enforcement and encouraged the family to seek medical attention at the local hospital. The Salvation Army fully cooperated with law enforcement as they investigated the matter. From the moment The Salvation Army heard the allegation, our first priority has been the care and well-being of those affected and their families. The Salvation Army guidelines do not tolerate sexual misconduct of any kind. We are committed to the safety of those we serve and will continue to refine our practices to ensure the safety of all who come through our doors. Since 1906, The Salvation Army has been proud to serve Charleston with programs that change lives and meet the needs of our community. The mission of The Salvation Army is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human need in His name without discrimination. We are honored to be a part of this community and will continue this mission of service for years to come.

Gonzalez’s hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.