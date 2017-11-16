Jury convicts N. Charleston man convicted of attempted murder in King Street shooting

Charleston, S.C. – Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a Charleston County jury has found Demetrius J. Young guilty of Attempted Murder.

The jury handed down its verdict Wednesday evening following a three-day trial. Upon conviction of attempted murder, Mr. Wright faced a sentencing range of up to 30 years in prison. He also faced a mandatory five years in prison for an additional conviction for Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The Honorable Judge Deadra L. Jefferson, who presided over the trial, sentenced Young to ten years in prison.

Assistant Solicitors Chad Simpson and Edward Corvey prosecuted the case.

Simpson recounted that the assault occurred around sunrise on January 31 st , 2016, on King Street downtown, next to James Simmons Elementary School. As the victim, who had never seen Mr. Young before, walked past the defendant’s residence, she made eye contact with the defendant. The two exchanged words and the defendant told the victim that if she did not watch her mouth he would “lay her down.” When she responded that she was not worried about him, Demetrius Young fetched a .45 caliber handgun from the residence and returned to the street.

The Defendant crossed the street and attempted to shoot the victim eight times. A bullet hole was located in a child crossing sign and a projectile recovered from a window sash in a nearby home. The victim fled and was able to contact police once she reached a safe distance unharmed.

The case was investigated by the Charleston Police Department and Detective Jerrod Simmons later adeptly obtained a partial confession from the defendant who claimed he only meant to “scare” the victim. The firearm was recovered and seized from the defendant’s residence.

Assistant Solicitor Chad Simpson stated, “I’m thankful that the attentive jury was able to process the abundance of evidence which indicated the defendant’s state of mind that day. Mr. Young was not merely trying to scare someone, he shot multiple times directly at another human being with the intent to kill her.”

Following arrest for this attempted murder, the State sought to have bond denied and the defendant detained. Instead, the defendant was granted a $50,000 surety bond over the prosecution’s objections. After he posted bond for this offense, he was later arrested and charged with murder for a separate incident.

The Defendant is presumed innocent of his pending charges and the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office intends to try him for murder at a later date.