Joe Cunningham: Mark Sanford’s tax hike will hurt middle class families in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Democratic Congressional candidate Joe Cunningham (SC-1) released the following statement in response to Mark Sanford’s vote today to raise taxes on middle-class families in the Lowcountry:

Today Mark Sanford voted to raise taxes on middle-class families in the Lowcountry in order to pay for a tax cut for the super-wealthy. In the process, he voted to blow up the budget deficit and saddle our children with $1.5 trillion in more debt. By voting to eliminate tax deductions for medical expenses, student loans, and state and local taxes, Mark Sanford has made it even harder for regular people to get a leg up in this new and changing economy. We need tax reform that simplifies our tax code, lowers our deficit and puts more money in the pockets of working people. Mark Sanford used to oppose more debt and tax hikes. But much like his flip-flops on term limits and accepting PAC money, what Mark Sanford says and what he does are two very different things. Today he made his wealthy donors happy while the rest of us are figuring out how we are going to afford yet another tax increase passed by self-interested Washington career politicians.