International African American Museum to receive $500k

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Gilder Foundation, the charitable arm of Richard Gilder and his wife Lois Chiles, has generously pledged $500,000 to the International African American Museum’s (IAAM) Founders Fund. This leadership investment helps narrow the IAAM’s fundraising goal as it focuses on raising its private philanthropy funds.

“The Gilder name has become synonymous with world-class institutions,” said Joseph P. Riley, Jr., former Charleston Mayor and IAAM board member. “It is an honor to have this support.”

IAAM President and CEO Michael Boulware Moore added, “Mr. Gilder’s charitable investment in our museum and memorial moves us forward decisively as we work to complete our fundraising. He played a critical role in bringing the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History to life, an institution that the IAAM greatly respects given its groundbreaking work in the history of slavery and abolition. We look forward to collaborating with Mr. Gilder and his organization.”

The Gilder Foundation’s pledge will be recognized in a Center for Family History Support Room, which will be named the Gilder Foundation Study.

“Over the years, I have prioritized the support of historical institutions,” said Mr. Gilder. “Study of the past is crucial to understanding the present and creating a better future. The IAAM and its Center for Family History will provide critical insight into our country’s history and connect individuals to their pasts in meaningful ways.”