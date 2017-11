SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Thanksgiving is one week away and a church in Summerville wants to make sure you have a meal for the holiday.

Knightsville Methodist Church will have a free meal for Thanksgiving in Summerville.

It will take place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., on November 23.

Organizers of the event say you must dine-in.

If you have questions, call 843-509-0324.