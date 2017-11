Ingredients

1 (16 ounce) package dry corn bread mix

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup chopped celery

1 small onion

2 eggs, beaten

2.5 cups chicken stock

2 tablespoons dried sage

Pinch of salt and pepper

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350

2. In a skillet add 1 tablespoon of butter – add onions and celery – cook for 5 minutes

3. Grease a casserole dish

4. In a bowl – combine all the ingredients together

5. Pour into the casserole dish and back for 30 minutes covered, then bake 10 minutes uncovered