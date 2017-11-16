Charleston officials seeks input on study of increasing tree canopy coverage to reduce stormwater runoff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The City of Charleston planning department will hold a community meeting on Thursday, November 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to gather public input on the draft recommendations from a study evaluating the city’s use of urban trees as assets for stormwater management. The meeting will be held in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room of the Charleston County School District building located at 75 Calhoun Street.

Consultants with the Green Infrastructure Center (GIC), the group conducting the study, will present their mapped data and findings, and request public feedback on their draft recommendations, such as suggested code modifications and future canopy goals for the area. Information on the value of trees in helping communities comply with stormwater permits, reduce flooding, and meet surface water quality goals will also be presented.

The study, which is being funded by the USDA Forest Service and completed through a partnership between the city of Charleston, the South Carolina Forestry Commission, and GIC, aims to protect, restore and increase Charleston’s tree canopy coverage in order to maximize environmental benefits. These include improving air quality, providing shade, decreasing erosion, as well as purifying and absorbing stormwater.

Mayor John J. Tecklenburg said, “Trees provide key natural infrastructure by offering a range of environmental, economic, health and social community benefits. I look forward to reviewing the results of this study and learning how we can best utilize our urban tree canopy to achieve greater resiliency in our city.”

Project information can be viewed at http://www.charleston-sc.gov/TreesToOffsetWater.