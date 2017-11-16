Charleston County Delinquent Tax Sale to take place December

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County’s Delinquent Tax Division will hold the annual delinquent tax sale on Monday, December 11, 2017, beginning at 9 a.m. in Charleston County Council Chambers in the Lonnie Hamilton, III Public Services Building.

If the sale is not concluded on December 11, it will continue at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12 and subsequent days as needed in the same location and time until all properties are sold. Properties will be sold in the following order: 1) Real Estate, 2) Mobile Homes and all in alphabetical order according to the owner’s last name or business name.

No delinquent tax payments for tax year 2016 on real estate or mobile homes are taken on the day(s) of the tax sale. To prevent property from being sold, all payments must be in the Charleston County Treasurer’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017. Payment must be made only by cash or certified funds (no personal or company checks will be accepted).

For full details including bidder information and registration, visit http://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/delinquent-tax/tax-sale.php

Charleston County’s Delinquent Tax Office investigates and collects delinquent real and personal property taxes, penalties and levy costs; finds and notifies taxpayers of taxes owed; and maintains an accurate, up-to-date account of monies collected. Once a property tax bill is deemed delinquent (after March 17 of each year), the debt goes into execution and the County Treasurer’s Office sends the bill to the Delinquent Tax office for collection. The Delinquent Tax office also works closely with the County’s Register Mesne Conveyance (RMC), Auditor’s Office and Department of Revenue Collections.

Charleston County Delinquent Tax Sale video: https://youtu.be/fkF2nd7vnEo

Delinquent Tax Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How can I purchase properties seized for non-payment of taxes? A: Attend the tax sales held periodically throughout the year. The dates of delinquent tax sales are advertised in local newspapers three times before each sale.

Q: Can I make payments on my delinquent taxes or redeem my property in installments? A: No. The County cannot take partial payments on delinquent tax bills or for redemptions.

Q: What methods of payment are accepted for delinquent taxes? A: Through December 8 at 5 p.m., the only acceptable forms of payment are: cash, money orders and certified funds. Please call the Delinquent Tax office at (843) 202-6570 for details.

Q: If I pay someone else’s delinquent tax bill, does the property become mine? A: No. Anyone can pay a tax bill. However, payment of someone else’s tax bill does not give one claim to the property.

Q: If my property is sold at a delinquent tax sale, can I get it back? A: When real property or mobile homes are sold at a delinquent tax sale, the defaulting taxpayer has one year from the date of the sale to redeem the property. In order to redeem property before it is conveyed to a new owner, the defaulting taxpayer must pay the redemption amount. This consists of the taxes, interest on the bid amount (the amount for which the property was sold at the tax sale), plus penalties and levy costs.

Q: If my property is sold at a delinquent tax sale, what happens to any leftover money after the taxes, penalties, levy costs and interest are paid? A: The Delinquent Tax Office creates an overage when the bid amount exceeds the delinquent taxes, penalties, levy costs and current year’s taxes. If the property is conveyed to the bidder, the defaulting taxpayer is entitled to the overage. If the delinquent taxpayer redeems the property, the bid amount plus interest is returned to the bidder.

For more information, contact the Delinquent Tax office at (843) 202-6570.

