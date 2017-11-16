Active shooter drill today in Berkeley Co.

On Thursday, law enforcement, fire fighters and emergency medical personnel will conduct a simulation of an active-shooter scenario at Cross Elementary School.

The exercise will include personnel from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department, and the Cross Rural Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District tells News 2 that the simulation will last a few hours, resulting in a minimal delay to school activities.

The parents and guardians of students at Cross Elementary were notified of the exercise in advance.

“This is something we periodically do,” said Maj. Jeremy Baker of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. “We do it at different schools throughout the county at different times of the year just so we are prepared.”