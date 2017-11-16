Active shooter drill today in Berkeley Co.

By Published: Updated:

On Thursday, law enforcement, fire fighters and emergency medical personnel will conduct a simulation of an active-shooter scenario at Cross Elementary School.

The exercise will include personnel from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department, and the Cross Rural Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District tells News 2 that the simulation will last a few hours, resulting in a minimal delay to school activities.

The parents and guardians of students at Cross Elementary were notified of the exercise in advance.

“This is something we periodically do,” said Maj. Jeremy Baker of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.  “We do it at different schools throughout the county at different times of the year just so we are prepared.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s