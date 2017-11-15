Three UCLA players return to US after China shoplifting incident

(AP) — Three UCLA basketball players detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting have returned to Los Angeles.

Freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were held up in Hangzhou for questioning following allegations of shoplifting last week before the 23rd-ranked Bruins played Georgia Tech in their season-opening game in Shanghai.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said Tuesday the matter “has been resolved to the satisfaction of the Chinese authorities.” Scott thanked President Donald Trump, the White House and the State Department for their efforts in resolving the matter.

There was no immediate word on the trio’s status for the team’s home opener Wednesday night against Central Arkansas.