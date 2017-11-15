Suspect arrested following high-speed chase in Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is in police custody following a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say officers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-95 at the 38MM. We’re told the vehicle took off at speeds exceeding 100mph.

The driver exited at Exit 42 and led officers down several back roads.

Colleton County joined the chase and deployed spike strips at Cypress Pond Rd, the driver avoided the spikes.

We are working to learn the identity of the suspect from the Yemassee Police Department. “He was brought to the Hampton County Detention Center,” according to officials.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.