Summerville man sentenced to 45 years following home invasion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A judge sentenced a Lowcountry man to prison for his role in a home invasion in 2015.

Rasheed McEachern, of Summerville, was convicted of burglary first degree, armed robbery, five counts of kidnapping, five counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and sentenced to 45 years in prison by The Honorable Maite Murphy following a two-day trial.

McEachern along with two other people executed a home invasion in the Greenhurst Subdivision on July 17, 2015.

One of the victims was a two-month-old child.

Evidence was presented at trial showing individuals armed with pistols and a shotgun entering the home assaulting the homeowners and robbing them of cash, according to a news release.

McEachern was identified by a handprint left at the scene.