SC Treasurer to launch new savings plan for individuals with disabilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Treasurer Curtis Loftis will launch the South Carolina Achieving a Better Life Experience (“SC ABLE”) Savings Program, which provides tax-advantaged savings accounts for eligible individuals with disabilities.

The launch date is Thursday, November 16.

SC ABLE accounts allow individuals with disabilities the opportunity to save and invest money without jeopardizing need-based public benefits programs such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income.

SC ABLE accounts can be used to pay for a variety of qualified disability expenses, including rent and housing, transportation, educational needs, employment training, assistive technology and more.

Treasurer Loftis will be joined by individuals from organizations serving South Carolinians with disabilities at the South Carolina State House on November 16.

A news conference will take place at 10 a.m.