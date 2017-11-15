Reopening of The Tides Hotel on Folly Beach pushed back due to setbacks

Related Coverage The Tides Hotel on Folly Beach closed until Nov. after Irma damage

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — The Tides Hotel at Folly Beach was scheduled to open on Wednesday, November 15 after repairs following Irma. Count on 2 has learned because of some setbacks, the first rooms will reopen Sunday.

The damage to the hotel was not flood-related. Irma’s winds caused significant damage by allowing rain into the guest rooms.

An employee tells Count on 2 that the hotel is renovating all 132 guest rooms, in addition to its restaurant and lobby. Renovations are expected to continue until mid-January.

On Sunday, November 19, the hotel will open guest rooms on the top 3 floors (9,8,& 7). The lower rooms will be opened from the top-down (6,5,4,3,2,1) as the renovations are completed.