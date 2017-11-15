Reopening of The Tides Hotel on Folly Beach pushed back due to setbacks

By Published:

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — The Tides Hotel at Folly Beach was scheduled to open on Wednesday, November 15 after repairs following Irma. Count on 2 has learned because of some setbacks, the first rooms will reopen Sunday.

The damage to the hotel was not flood-related. Irma’s winds caused significant damage by allowing rain into the guest rooms.

An employee tells Count on 2 that the hotel is renovating all 132 guest rooms, in addition to its restaurant and lobby. Renovations are expected to continue until mid-January.

On Sunday, November 19, the hotel will open guest rooms on the top 3 floors (9,8,& 7). The lower rooms will be opened from the top-down (6,5,4,3,2,1) as the renovations are completed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s