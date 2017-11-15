Reopening dates set for Folly Beach, West Ashley library branches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Following repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the West Ashley and Folly Beach library branches are scheduled to reopen on the following dates:

• The West Ashley Library, located at 45 Windermere Boulevard, will reopen Monday, November 27.

• The Folly Beach Library, located at 55 Center Street, will reopen Friday, December 1.

For customer convenience, book drops will remain open while the branches are closed, with the exception of Charleston County Public Library’s system-wide Thanksgiving holiday closure November 23-24.