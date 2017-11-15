‘Park and ride’ program to help hospitality employees on the peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– “Coming to work as food and beverage professional, finding parking is really hard a lot of people want to come downtown and enjoy the restaurants here, leaving us with really no where to park,” said Kailin Good, the head banquet captain for Patrick Properties Hospitality Group.

Good is one of thousands of hospitality workers who come to the peninsula each day. She said employees allot extra time to circle the area and find a spot, but often end up illegally parked in a residential area.

Good said others find spaces in public garages, but an average shift can cost $16 dollars.

“It is getting very expensive. Paying upwards of $16 dollars per shift gets really, really pricey. They have to work like their first hour in order to even pay for parking. It is becoming pretty expensive, especially if you are working 4, 5, 6 days a week. That is $100 on parking that you may or may not have,” said Good.

City of Charleston Councilman Mike Seekings wants to alleviate the problem. He is working with CARTA, Charleston County, and the City of Charleston to develop a ‘Park and Ride’ program.

“We’ve had a void in our industry for a long time and yes we have heard a lot of requests for this, so, yes, we are going to get out and get this done,” said Seekings.

The facility will be located on Morrison Drive and will feature about 200 parking spaces for hospitality workers. CARTA buses will then drop people off on a route of high employment areas. The bus system will also be catered to food a beverage shifts.

“Being able to find affordable parking and park on time is incredibly crucial,” said Good.

Seekings said the program will benefit the larger Charleston area by relieving traffic and congestion.

“We have a lot of people with one car and four wheels looking for places to park on a peninsula that is four square miles. There are only so many parking spaces. There is, at any given time, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand hospitality workers on the peninsula at any given time,” said Seekings.

Randall Goldman, the CEO of Patrick Properties Hospitality Group, says this program will allow them to hire and retain employees.

“One of the biggest issues we have in attracting talent to downtown in parking. When you have someone from Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, even the cross over to West Ashley. You get them downtown, where are they going to park? We don’t have enough garage space to park. What they are having to do is be out on the street feeding the meters or go int residential neighborhoods which is affecting quality of life,” said Goldman.

The program is expected launch in January of 2018.