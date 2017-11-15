Ohio calls off execution of sick inmate

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Ohio has called off the execution of a sick inmate after several unsuccessful attempts to insert an IV.

Members of the Ohio execution team tried to find veins in the arms and right leg of death row prisoner Alva Campbell for about 25 minutes before stopping.

Prisons director Gary Mohr said the team did its best but the condition of Campbell’s veins had changed since checks in Tuesday.

This is only the third time in U.S. history that an execution has been called off after the process has begun.

The execution was abruptly halted just after it appeared an IV was inserted in Campbell’s right leg.

Campbell, due to be executed for a 1997 carjack killing, shook hands with two members of the execution team and wiped tears away.