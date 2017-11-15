Northern California gunman’s wife found dead

By Published:
Kevin Janson Neal

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say the wife of a gunman who went on a shooting rampage in a Northern California town was found dead inside their home.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators found the body of Kevin Janson Neal’s wife hidden under the floor. Investigators believe the killing of his wife was the start of the rampage.

Authorities say Neal shot and killed four other people and wounded 10 others at different locations around the rural community of Rancho Tehama Reserve. Police later shot and killed him.

