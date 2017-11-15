Lowcountry charity makes “angels” list; professional fundraiser considered a “scrooge”

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WBCD) — One local charity is considered to be an Angel, but South Carolina Secretary of State says a professional fundraiser is on his list of Scrooges.

The annual Scrooges and Angels list was released Wednesday, November 15 by Secretary of State Mark Hammond. Operation Sight of Mount Pleasant is among the organizations that exemplify charitable giving in South Carolina.

Truck, Trailer & Equipment Sales, Inc. of Summerville fell on Hammond’s list of Scrooges because his office said it doesn’t spend a high percentage of its total expenditures on charitable programs.

Among the requirements to make the Angels list is an organization spending at least 80 percent of its expenditures on its program and services. The 2017 list includes the percentage of money that goes toward the organization’s goal:

Chapin We Care Center, Chapin, SC 93.4%

Christmas Is For Kids, Gaffney, SC 99.7%

Friends of the Animal Shelter, Inc., Aiken, SC 83.9%

Golden Corner Food Pantry, Seneca, SC 91.3%

Help 4 Kids Florence, Florence, SC 97.4%

JumpStart South Carolina, Spartanburg, SC 91.0%

Meals on Wheels of Horry County, Inc., Surfside Beach, SC 97.7%

Operation Sight, Mount Pleasant, SC 87.5%

Project Hope Foundation, Inc., Greenville, SC 95.4%

Samaritan’s Purse, Boone, NC 87.8%

The Volunteers in Medicine Clinic, Hilton Head Island, SC 93.4%

Scrooges are classified by the Secretary of State’s Office as organizations that had devoted 45 percent or less of its total expenditures to charitable programs or professional fundraiser programs that fail to give a significant amount of its gross receipts to the charity for which it solicits. The 2015 Scrooges list includes:

American Association of State Troopers, Inc., Tallahassee, FL 15.5%

American Veterans Foundation, Sarasota, FL 8.3%

Childhood Leukemia Foundation, Inc., Brick, NJ 19.6%

Firefighters Support Foundation Inc., Greenfield, MA 6.8%

Honor Bound Foundation, Inc., Darien, CT 29.7%

Melanoma International Foundation, Glenmoore, PA 33.9%

Project Cure, Inc., Bradenton, FL 24.6%

United Cancer Support Foundation, Knoxville, TN 3.7%

Hal. E. Erwin, Bingo Promoter d/b/a Paradise Amusements, LLC, Chapin, SC 3.2%

Truck, Trailer & Equipment Sales, Inc., Summerville, SC 6.1%

“The Secretary of State’s Office is responsible for enforcing the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act, and has recognized Scrooges and Angels for the past 22 years,” said Secretary Hammond. “As the holidays approach, people are reminded to open their hearts and help those in need. Recognizing Scrooges and Angels not only promotes accountability and transparency to charitable donors but also acknowledges and extends gratitude to the charities that uplift our communities. I encourage all South Carolinians to continue to give generously, but to always research charities and professional fundraisers before they give.”

