Local organization looking for volunteers for bicycle shipment

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Bikes for the World is starting the new year right!

On January 9,10, and 11 the local non-profit that supplies underprivileged countries with our expendable bikes, will be loading another 500 bike container bound for Costa Rica.

Volunteers from several organizations are pitching in to sort and load bikes over the three day period.

The organization has scheduled the following work sessions and is looking for volunteers to prep bikes for shipment.

Wednesday, November 15 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) workday to prep bikes for our 500 bike container load and shipment in early January.

Wednesday, December 6 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) workday to prep bikes for our 500 bike container load and shipment in early January.

Tuesday, December 12 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) assist our driver with bike pickup from area bike shops with afternoon drop off at our warehouse (this is a monthly task).

January 9-11 container load with volunteer schedule as follows (5 sessions)

Tuesday, January 9 and Wednesday, January 10 (9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.)

Thursday, January 11 (1-4 p.m.)

If you have a volunteer group or can come by yourself to any of these sessions, please text or email Paul Keefer at 843-327-1441.

LOCATION- 2750 Ave B North (old Navy Yard).

From Exit 20 off I-526, go south on Virginia Ave, then left onto Noisette. We are 600 yards past Water Mission, directly adjacent to Fisher Recycling which has several signs. Look for our small sign on Noisette (BfW logo) with directional arrow. Park along the building and follow the bikes into our space.

From Spruill Ave, enter the Navy Yard from McMillan Ave. Turn left on Noisette, then right on 2nd St (just over the small bridge). Pass Coast Brewery on your left, then at the intersection follow Ave B which is straight ahead, slightly to your left. Park along the building and follow the bikes into our space.