Identity of man found under downtown Charleston overpass released

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person found dead underneath the Huger Street overpass.

According to Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert, Larry Thompson, 63, of Myrtle Beach died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 2 someone passing the area found Thompson’s body underneath the overpass.

Authorities arrested Quinton Lee Capers, 25, of downtown Charleston, in connection with Thompson’s death.

The 25-year-old is charged with murder. Capers is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

