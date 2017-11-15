Gas leak repaired in Downtown Charleston

By Published: Updated:

The area of Washington & Vernon was closed to traffic for awhile in Downtown Charleston because of a gas leak at 334 East Bay street.

Charleston police and the fire department were on scene.

SCE&G tells News 2 they responded to the call at around 7:50 p.m.

The leak, which was caused by a malfunctioning appliance, was secured at approximately 9 p.m.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s