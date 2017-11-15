Gas leak repaired in Downtown Charleston

The area of Washington & Vernon was closed to traffic for awhile in Downtown Charleston because of a gas leak at 334 East Bay street.

Charleston police and the fire department were on scene.

SCE&G tells News 2 they responded to the call at around 7:50 p.m.

The leak, which was caused by a malfunctioning appliance, was secured at approximately 9 p.m.

