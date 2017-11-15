Environmental group to sue SCE&G over old coal tar in river

By Published:
CREDIT: Columbiasouthcarolina.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – An environmental group says it plans to sue a utility in South Carolina after the company changed course and said it could not remove coal tar from the bottom of a river.

The Congaree Riverkeeper said in a statement leaving that the coal tar in the Congaree River near Columbia river is dangerous and South Carolina Electric & Gas’ solution to cover the tar with a special fabric and stone or settlement isn’t sufficient.

SCE&G spokeswoman Ginny Jones says the utility wanted to remove the coal tar, but couldn’t find a solution that would meet the permit requirements of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies.

The tar was left in the early 1900s from a plant that converted coal into a gas used for heating and lighting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s