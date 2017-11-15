DD2 considering policy changes for random searches in schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two may soon update its policy on random drug and weapon searches in schools.

It has been 17 years since DD2 last updated its policy on student interrogations, searches and arrests, which includes procedures for random searches, but earlier this week the district’s school board heard from high school principals and local law enforcement about changing the policy.

The main policy change would be using K9 units more frequently in searches. Dogs been used in the past but not regularly.

“The goal is to use them a little more frequently than we have in the past,” said Mike Turner, the security coordinator for the district. “It’s maybe once a year and it’s probably been two or so years since we’ve had a dog on campus to do a search like that.”

If the policy is implemented the dogs would not be sniffing or interacting with students.

“So if the dogs come into one of our high schools today those students will be taken out of that area and once the area is secure the dogs will come down and they’ll walk past on their search,” said Turner.

Turner also said that updating the policy would help clarify what the district’s expectations are during searches.

The policy needs to go through a second reading at the next school board meeting before it can potentially be adopted.