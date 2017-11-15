Church Creek Drainage Basin Study findings to be presented to Council, community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The findings from the study of the Church Creek Drainage Basin will be presented by Weston & Sampson Engineering to Charleston City Council at their meeting on November 13 at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers.

A public presentation of these findings will take place at West Ashley High School on Thursday, November 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., where residents will have an opportunity to speak with the consultants to ask questions and offer feedback on the results of the study.

The study, which was completed over a roughly five-month period, included a review of previous studies, as well as the development of suggested standards, policies, and physical infrastructure improvements that could reduce the risk of future flooding and property damage due to flooding in the Church Creek basin.

City of Charleston Director of Public Service Laura Cabiness said, “The city of Charleston is committed to determining the best possible solution for those experiencing repeated flooding in the Church Creek drainage basin. We look forward to Weston & Sampson’s presentation of their findings and suggestions for a potential path forward to alleviate the impact of flooding in the area.”