Charleston Police search for robbery suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for the man who they say is responsible for a strong arm robbery.

Hurlan Leandro Dunlap is wanted in connection with the robbery that took place in the 300 block of Meeting Street at around 10 p.m. on September 18

If you have any information, call the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

