Cambria hotel to break ground in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — A new hotel is coming West of the Ashley.

A groundbreaking ceremony for construction of the Cambria Charleston Riverview is set for November 17 at 10 a.m.

Charleston City Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem, Mike Seekings and company representatives investors will be in attendance.

The 126-room hotel on the banks of the Ashley River will include 1,300 square feet of multi-function meeting space, a full-service bar featuring local craft beer, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The property also has spacious and comfortable rooms, along with spa-like bathrooms that offer contemporary fixtures, refined surfaces, and abundant light, according to a news release.

