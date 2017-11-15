California shooter wasn’t allowed to have guns

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. (AP) – A judge had barred the Northern California man who went on a deadly shooting rampage from having guns after he was charged with stabbing a woman earlier this year.

Court records also show that Kevin Neal was charged with illegally firing a weapon and possessing an illegal assault rifle on Jan. 31. The 44-year-old was charged with five felonies and two misdemeanors.

The court records show a judge ordering Neal to stay away from the woman who was stabbed and her mother-in-law on Feb. 28. As part of that protective order, Neal was barred from having guns.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said Wednesday that police went to Neal’s home several times for reports that he was shooting guns, but they never saw him with the weapons.

He says Neal had two homemade semi-automatic weapons and two handguns registered in someone else’s name.