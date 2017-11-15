BCSD to practice crisis simulation at Cross Elementary

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County School District will practice its responses to a simulated crisis.

The event will take place at Cross Elementary School on Thursday, November 16.

District staff and school administration have coordinated the planning and execution of the crisis simulation with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department, and the Cross Rural Fire Department.

We’re told Cross Elementary will follow all safety procedures.

The simulation will last only a few hours, resulting in a minimal delay to the school day and no delay to dismissal.

Cross Elementary parents and guardians have been notified a simulation will take place on Thursday.