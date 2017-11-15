Back from Asia, Trump says US ‘respected again’

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on tax policy with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is planning to deliver a statement from the White House on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., following his lengthy tour of Asia.

The president previewed his comments before departing the Philippines, telling reporters he would make a “major statement” about trade and his work to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.

The president arrived in Washington late Tuesday after a nearly two-week trip to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Trump called his trip to Asia “tremendously successful.”

