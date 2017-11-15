3 shot in separate hunting accidents in the Lowcountry

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A 48-year-old Summerville man is recovering after being injured in a hunting accident, Saturday morning.

At 8:31 a.m. on November 11, Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a small dirt path off of the 400 block of Clover Hill Road south of Catholic Hill.

The man was hunting with a large group when he was accidentally shot with buckshot.

He received two wounds to a leg.

Crews quickly treated the man at the scene, then transported him emergent to the Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Two other men were also injured in hunting accidents over the weekend.

One man was shot in the Springtown Community and transported the Colleton Medical Center by private car.

On Friday, a man accidentally shot himself while hunting and was transported to Colleton Medical Center by private car.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incidents.

