2 former Kiawah Island town officials charged with taking $200k

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP/WCBD) – Two former town officials in South Carolina have been indicted on charges they stole about $200,000 from the town.

A federal grand jury indicted former Kiawah Island town administrator Tumiko Rucker and former Kiawah Island town treasurer Harrison Kenneth Gunnells on charges of taking the money between 2011 and 2015.

Each of them face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The indictment accuses them of receiving at least 16 extra monthly paychecks.

The indictment also says they used town credit cards for personal expenses, such as doctor visits, airline tickets, car repairs and lunches.

Gunnells’ attorney, Tim Kulp, said he had not yet read the indictment.

Rucker’s lawyer, Lauren Williams, said Rucker looks forward to defending herself.

Town of Kiawah Island Mayor Craig Weaver issued the following statement:

Late yesterday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney informed Town of Kiawah Island officials that charges have been filed and a federal grand jury has indicted two former Town employees stemming from alleged misuse of Town funds. The former Town Administrator, Tumiko Rucker and the former Town Treasurer, Harrison Kenneth Gunnells, have been charged with a felony offence of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud while employed at the Town of Kiawah Island. Both former employees were terminated from their positions with the Town in 2015 after evidence of their actions was discovered. The Town is grateful to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their thorough handling of this matter and looks forward to a resolution that provides closure for our residents and staff. Town officials and staff, past and present, have cooperated at every step of the investigation, including providing background information and financial records which support the Town’s contention of misconduct. The Town will continue to cooperate with the authorities as this case proceeds through the criminal court process.