14th Annual Murrells Inlet 20/20 Oyster Roast set for Saturday

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — On Saturday, November 18, the 14th Annual Murrells Inlet 20/20 Oyster Roast will be held in the Wicked Tuna parking lot.

From 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., visitors and locals can enjoy the view while enjoying all-you-can-eat oysters and listening to The New High, a local band from South Carolina.

Tickets are $42 per person from November 1 up to the day of the event.

Each ticket includes all-you-can-eat oysters, an official event koozie, and access to drinks and other food options if oysters are not your thing.

This year features a select number of VIP tables. The tables include 10 oyster roast tickets, 10 event koozies, and a reserved table for your group with personalized bar and oyster servers.

Stick around after the oyster roast for the MarshWalk Wonderland of Lights.

A new holiday light display will light up the whole MarshWalk starting at 7 p.m. Light displays will be at every restaurant and tunnel, guiding you along the MarshWalk.

For more information visit http://www.murrellsinletsc.com or call the MI2020 Office at (843)-357-2007.