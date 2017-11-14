Voters head to polls for State House District 99 seat

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — On Tuesday, November 14, voters in Berkeley and Charleston Counties will head to the polls to cast ballots in the State House District 99 primary.

Republicans Jarrod Brooks, Nancy Mace, Shawn Pinkston, and Mark Smith are vying for the seat once held by Jim Merrill.

In September, Merrill pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in office.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

In Charleston County, people will vote at the Jones Recreation Center on Egypt Road, the Greater Goodwill AME Church on North Highway 17, Thomas Cario Middle School, and the Mount Pleasant Park West Recreation Complex.

In Berkeley County, the vote will happen at Daniel Island Elementary School, Goose Creek Primary School, Hanahan Fre Station 3, Hanahan Elementary, Hanahan High, Hanahan Middle, and Philip Simmons Elementary.