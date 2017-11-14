Video: Kentucky woman on dialysis battles healthcare costs

By Published:

WHITESBURG, KY (NBC News) — Susan Moore needs dialysis three times a week. Medicare and Medicaid cover the treatment, but not the cost of getting her there.

“We don’t have buses, we don’t have a rail system, we don’t have a transportation system for patients, so they’re on their own,” says Dr. Van Breeding of Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, the Kentucky clinic where Moore receives her treatment.

She says she simply can’t afford it, and will have to give up dialysis.

“It means I’m dying, and that’s okay with me,” she says.

That angers Dr. Breeding.

“Washington looks at it as a political issue. It’s politics. It’s personal here,” he says. “It’s someone’s life here. It’s people dying here.”

Mountain Comprehensive says they’ve found another option for Moore, but they also note there are plenty of others like her with barriers to getting the medical treatment they need.

For those of you who do not have health insurance from your employer or the federal government,  you are required by law to sign up for health insurance or pay a fine.

Open enrollment is now open at www.healthcare.gov

And in most states, it ends December 15th.

Check the website for the deadline where you live.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2iB40Xh

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s