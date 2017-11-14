State senator charged with DUI sued by other driver

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A woman has sued a state senator who crashed into her car on a South Carolina interstate and her lawyer says she wants to restore her good name.

Michaela Caddin’s lawsuit against Sen. Paul Campbell was filed Monday, nine days after a vehicle Campbell was in ran into the back of Caddin’s Jeep in a fender-bender on Interstate 26 near Charleston.

Campbell was charged with driving under the influence and providing false information after Caddin told troopers the senator was driving, then switched places with his wife after the crash.

Campbell has denied several times he was driving but hasn’t personally attacked Caddin in interviews.

Attorney Matt Yelverton says Caddin’s integrity has been questioned. The lawsuit says the 21-year-old suffered pain and medical bills. It doesn’t ask for specific damages