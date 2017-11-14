Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations now open

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Samaritan’s Purse Project, Operation Christmas Child, opened drop-off locations around the Lowcountry for shoe box gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items on Monday.

The project will run until November 20.

This year, the Greater Charleston volunteers hope to contribute 98,800 shoebox gifts to reach children in need.

The project will deliver the gifts to children around the world that have been affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty, and famine.

For more information on how to take part in Operation Christmas Child, visit http://www.samaritanspurse.org/occ. For shoebox drop-off locations, visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/.