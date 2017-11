Mount Pleasant, Charleston in top 100 of best cities to raise a child, survey says

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A survey of cities found both Charleston and Mount Pleasant to be in the top 50 of 100 best cities to raise a child in the United States.

According to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a total of 526 cities met the standards to be included in the ranking.

The following metrics were considered including the percentage of 18 to 24 year-olds who did not graduate from high school, the median household income, the number of violent crimes vs. population size, and the number of insured children between the ages of 6-17.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a trade association comprised of home security professionals across the United States.

“The council advocates for safe communities and home safety with a strong focus on community involvement,” according to its website.

The report was formally released on Monday, November 13.

Top 100 Best Cities to Raise Kids in the U.S.:

1 San Ramon California 2 Newton Massachusetts 3 Newport Beach California 4 Pleasanton California 5 Flower Mound Texas 6 Livermore California 7 Davis California 8 Cambridge Massachusetts 9 Yorba Linda California 10 Boulder Colorado 11 Laguna Niguel California 12 San Mateo California 13 Berkeley California 14 Naperville Illinois 15 Irvine California 16 Fremont California 17 Kirkland Washington 18 Woodbury Minnesota 19 Ann Arbor Michigan 20 Maple Grove Minnesota 21 Milpitas California 22 Alameda California 23 Santa Clara California 24 Somerville Massachusetts 25 Folsom California 26 Sunnyvale California 27 Pearland Texas 28 Evanston Illinois 29 Tustin California 30 Carmel Indiana 31 Bellevue Washington 32 Thousand Oaks California 33 Ames Iowa 34 Carlsbad California 35 San Francisco California 36 Daly City California 37 Rochester Hills Michigan 38 Seattle Washington 39 Mountain View California 40 Torrance California 41 Camarillo California 42 Madison Wisconsin 43 Farmington Hills Michigan 44 Roseville California 45 Redwood City California 46 Broomfield Colorado 47 Simi Valley California 48 San Clemente California 49 Charleston South Carolina 50 Mount Pleasant South Carolina 51 San Jose California 52 Plymouth Minnesota 53 Lakewood California 54 Arlington Heights Illinois 55 Edmond Oklahoma 56 Santa Monica California 57 Santa Clarita California 58 Johns Creek Georgia 59 Walnut Creek California 60 Union City California 61 Overland Park Kansas 62 Oshkosh Wisconsin 63 Vacaville California 64 Hoover Alabama 65 Toms River New Jersey 66 Quincy Massachusetts 67 College Station Texas 68 Frisco Texas 69 Bellingham Washington 70 Livonia Michigan 71 Troy Michigan 72 Whittier California 73 Upland California 74 O’Fallon Missouri 75 San Leandro California 76 Waukesha Wisconsin 77 Cranston Rhode Island 78 Fargo North Dakota 79 Allen Texas 80 Redlands California 81 Champaign Illinois 82 Elk Grove California 83 Pasadena California 84 Burbank California 85 Missouri City Texas 86 Tuscaloosa Alabama 87 Peoria Arizona 88 Bloomington Illinois 89 Chico California 90 Missoula Montana 91 Redondo Beach California 92 Menifee California 93 Clifton New Jersey 94 Duluth Minnesota 95 Virginia Beach Virginia 96 Skokie Illinois 97 Mission Viejo California 98 Appleton Wisconsin 99 Chino Hills California 100 Fullerton California