Lockdown lifted at Ashley Ridge High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A lockdown at a Summerville high school has been lifted, according to Dorchester District Two officials.

Ashley Ridge High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown for approximately 10 minutes due to an incident that occurred on Highway #165 involving law enforcement, according to Pat Raynor.

We’re told police were investigating a possible stolen vehicle.

The suspects have been taken into custody and the lockdown has been lifted.

There was no threat on the Ashley Ridge High campus, Raynor added.

