Judge who sentenced Meek Mill to prison being investigated by FBI, reports say

By Published:
copyright: Getty Images & NBC News

PHILADELPHIA (WCBD) – The judge who sentenced rapper Meek Mill to prison last week, is being investigated by the FBI, reports say.

Judge Genece Brinkley is being investigated for possible relationships she might have in Philadelphia and possible extortion demands, according to The New York Post.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced to two to four years in prison last week for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.

The prosecutor called for no prison time, but Judge Brinkley said during the sentencing hearing that the 30-year-old musician had wasted several chances to clean up his act.

Mill’s attorney told CNN that he plans to appeal the sentence and accused the judge of being “enamored” with the rapper and taking “a personal interest in the case.”

“(Meek’s) frustrated, really frustrated and knows he’s being treated different than anyone else,” Mill’s attorney Joe Tacopina told CNN in a phone interview Thursday. “If his name was John Smith, he wouldn’t be in jail and he certainly wouldn’t be on probation.”

“He’s been on probation for nearly 10 years. Nobody goes on probation for 10 years,” Tacopina added.

He criticized Brinkley for extending Mill’s initial five-year probation sentence following various violations.

