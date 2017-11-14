Inmate stabbed to death at South Carolina prison

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say an inmate has been fatally stabbed at a South Carolina prison.

News outlets report the director of information services for the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Jeffrey Taillon, says 51-year-old Larry Jerome Rainey died in an inmate-on-inmate altercation at Lee Correctional Institution on Monday.

Online public records show Rainey was serving four years for pointing a firearm in Aiken County and 15 years for common law robbery in Barnwell, with a long list of disciplinary actions in prison. He was projected to be released in 2020.

The circumstances leading up to Rainey’s death are unclear. Taillon says the Department of Corrections is investigating. Further details have not been released.

The Bishopville prison is a Level 3 maximum security facility for men.